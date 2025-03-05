Mayawati appoints Randhir Beniwal as BSP national coordinator

Lucknow: In a significant leadership reshuffle within the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Mayawati has replaced her brother, Anand Kumar, as the National Coordinator just two days after his appointment. Kumar will continue to serve as the party’s vice president instead.

Announcing the decision on social media platform X, Mayawati stated that Kumar stepped down in the best interests of the party and the broader Bahujan movement, to which he has been a dedicated contributor.

Stepping into the role of National Coordinator are Saharanpur-based grassroots leader Randhir Singh Beniwal and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam. Beniwal, a seasoned party worker with

extensive experience in organisational affairs, is regarded as a disciplined leader. Though not a high-profile name, his administrative abilities have been acknowledged within party circles.

This leadership shift comes amid internal turbulence in the BSP, particularly concerning Mayawati’s family

members.

The party has been facing challenges following its poor performance in the recent Delhi Assembly elections.

The decision also follows the recent expulsion of Akash Anand, Mayawati’s nephew and once her chosen political successor, from the party.

Akash Anand has since taken to social media, describing himself as “a young supporter of Baba Saheb’s vision” and expressing emotional distress over his removal.

Mayawati, however, dismissed his remarks, asserting that his statements reflected the influence of his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, whom she accused of attempting to divide the party.