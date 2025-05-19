Mayawati appoints Akash Anand as BSP’s chief national coordinator

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) held a national-level meeting on Sunday, during which several key decisions were taken concerning the party’s future direction and organisational strategy. The most notable development was the appointment of Mayawati’s nephew, Akash Anand, as the party’s Chief National Coordinator, a position that signals his increasing importance within the BSP.

Akash Anand has also been entrusted with overseeing the party’s upcoming programmes across the country. Addressing senior party members, BSP supremo Mayawati advised Anand to act with caution and responsibility, ensuring his actions serve to strengthen the party and the larger Bahujan movement.

The meeting focused on strengthening the party’s organisation across India and expanding its support base among all communities. A review of the BSP’s ongoing programmes and organisational outreach was also conducted.

Party leaders and members also lauded the Indian Army for its strong response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam through ‘Operation Sindoor.’

Praising the action, Mayawati stated that effective anti-terror measures are crucial to safeguarding the lives and peace of Indian families. She supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s firm stand against Pakistan’s nuclear threats, calling it a step in the right direction.

She further emphasised that any foreign or third-party intervention in Kashmir, including from the United States, must be strongly resisted. “It is better for the nation to have confidence in itself,” she said.