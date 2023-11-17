Mayawati accuses Congress of false propaganda ahead of MP polls

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati has vehemently accused the Congress of engaging in a campaign of misinformation through the dissemination of fake videos. Mayawati expressed concern that a conspiracy is underway, strategically targeting the strong position of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the state.



In response to these allegations, Mayawati has urgently appealed to the Election Commission to address this issue promptly.

Taking to social media, Mayawati highlighted the malicious intent behind the false propaganda, emphasising its alignment with efforts to undermine the robust standing of the BSP. Mayawati urged the public to exercise caution and remain vigilant against falling prey to deceptive tactics.

‘Do not fall prey to the malicious campaign of the opposition parties. They are out to defame the BSP and its cadre. Teach these parties a lesson in the coming elections,’ she said.

The BSP has consistently called out what they term as Congress’s “extreme false propaganda” in the run-up to the elections. Mayawati, during election meetings, has urged the electorate to be wary of the opposition’s maneuvers, including tactics of ‘saam’ (conciliation), ‘daam’ (punishment), ‘bhed’ (discrimination), which, according to her, are indicative of the Congress’s anxiety given the BSP’s formidable position.