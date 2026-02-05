Mayali will be developed as a Global Tourism Destination: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today formally performed the bhoomipujan of the Mayali–Bagicha Development Project at Mayali Nature Camp. The project has been approved under the sub-scheme CBDD of the Government of India’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0. Set to be implemented at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 10 crore, the Mayali-Bagicha Development Project envisages the development of a wide range of tourism facilities in Mayali, at Madheshwar Mountain, regarded as the world’s largest natural Shivling, and also at the Kailash Cave area in Bagicha.

The project aims to conserve the region’s natural, cultural and tribal heritage while strengthening community-based tourism. It is expected to generate new employment opportunities for local youth and provide Jashpur district with a distinct identity as a major tourism destination.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sai congratulated the people of the region and described the Mayali–Bagicha Development Project as a historic initiative for tourism development in Jashpur district. He said that a strong foundation for the development of Mayali has been laid today. Mayali is rapidly emerging on the tourism map and, in the coming years, will be developed as a global tourism centre.

Chief Minister Sai said that Mayali’s identity has, for centuries, been associated with Madheshwar Mahadev, believed to be the world’s largest natural Shivling. Through this development project, the religious and tourism significance of Madheshwar Mountain will receive recognition at the national and international levels. As part of the project, a tourist resort and a skill development centre will be constructed near the Mayali Dam.

He further stated that Mayali will be developed as a comprehensive eco-tourism and adventure destination. Forests, waterfalls, hills and rich tribal culture of this region will be showcased to tourists from across the country and the world. Income generated through tourism will directly benefit local communities. Sai added that with this objective, the State Government has implemented a homestay policy, enabling rural families to participate directly in tourism activities, generate income, and offer visitors an opportunity to experience local culture closely.

Chief Minister Sai further said that the skill development centre will provide training in tour guiding, hotel services, adventure sports, handicrafts and digital booking services. This will promote not only tourism but also provide national and international recognition to the social and cultural diversity of Jashpur.

Development Works to Transform Mayali into a New Tourism Hub

Mayali region will be developed as an integrated destination for nature, religious and rural tourism. Under the project, five tourist cottages, a conference and convention hall, a skill development centre, a grand entrance gate, boundary wall, modern toilet facilities, landscaping and pathways will be constructed. These facilities will enhance tourist stay arrangements, support various events, and generate employment opportunities.

To strengthen religious tourism, the Shiv temple area will be developed with an entrance gate, toilet facilities, landscaping and pathways. Similarly, at Kailash Cave premise in Bagicha, works will include the construction of an entrance gate, picnic spot, resting sheds, ghat development, pathways, and the renovation of steps and railings, ensuring a safe and convenient experience for visitors.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister’s wife Smt Kaushalya Sai, Vice Chairperson of the Surguja Regional Tribal Development Authority and Pathalgaon MLA Smt Gomati Sai, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board Neelu Sharma, chairpersons of various boards and corporations, public representatives, administrative officers, and a large number of villagers were present.