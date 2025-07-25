May send ‘Udaipur Files’ matter back to HC: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed the possibility of remanding on July 25 the matter over the stay of movie “Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder” back to the Delhi High Court.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said it would then hear the matter for 10-15 minutes and pass necessary orders and could relegate the matter back to the Delhi High Court.

Among others, petitioner Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani alleged the movie demonises the Muslim community.

The bench said it may also send to the High Court the plea of Mohd Javed, an accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, who sought a stay on the release of the movie till the conclusion of the trial.

The top court noted that a Centre-appointed panel passed an order suggesting six cuts and modification in the disclaimer for the release of the movie, which filmmakers represented by senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia assured to have been complied with.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Madani, submitted many members in CBFC panel were members of one ruling political party and they cleared the movie.

While Justice Kant pointed out that it happened in all regimes and their appointments were not under challenge, Justice Bagchi noted a government could always have an advisory panel and prima facie there was nothing wrong with it.