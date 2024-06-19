May run for Channapatna Assembly bypoll: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday did not rule out the possibility of contesting the Channapatna Assembly bypoll, as he maintained that he will have to abide by the “decision” of the party and voters of the segment.

“Channapatna is in my heart. Channapatna is also the place that gave me political birth,” Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief, said ahead of his visit to the town.

Channapatna bypoll is necessitated as the seat fell vacant following the election of its representative -- JD(S) leader and now Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy -- to Lok Sabha in the recent elections. The byelection schedule for this Assembly seat is yet to be announced by the Election Commission. “I love Channapatna, I want to help Channapatna. I want to change Channapatna,”

Shivakumar said.