Maximize tech use to make education more accessible, says President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Stressing on the need for the maximum use of technology to remove language-related barriers in education, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that optimization of technology in education would make education more accessible to children with disabilities.



While presenting the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for 2021 and 2022 on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the President said that National Education Policy 2020 also underlines the importance of enabling arrangements for providing equal opportunities for quality education to children with disabilities.

"It's in the interest of children with disabilities that NCERT text books for classes I to VI has been converted into Indian Sign Language for hearing-impaired children. It is an important initiative to include hearing-impaired students in the mainstream education process," she said.

On the occasion, President said that according to an estimate by the United Nations, more than one billion people in the world were persons with disabilities. It means almost every eighth person in the world has a disability in some form or the other.

"More than two percent of India's population is persons with disabilities. Therefore, it becomes the responsibility of all of us to ensure that the persons with disabilities can lead a dignified life independently. It is also our duty to ensure that they get a good education, stay safe in their homes and society, have the

freedom to choose their career and have equal employment opportunities," the

President added.

The President further noted that disability has never been considered as a hindrance in acquiring knowledge and achieving excellence in Indian culture and tradition. Often, it has been seen that Divyangjan are gifted with divine-qualities, she said.

"There are innumerable examples in which our Divyang brothers and sisters have achieved impressive feats in many fields on the strength of their indomitable courage, talent and determination. Given enough opportunities and the right environment, they can excel in every field," she said.