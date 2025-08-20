Mauritius PM to hold talks with PM Modi in Kashi on Sept 11

Lucknow: Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam will arrive in Kashi on September 11 for his first bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders are expected to hold discussions on expanding cooperation in trade, technology and tourism.

Ramgoolam’s India visit will run from September 9 to 15, with the key engagements scheduled in Kashi. He will be received at Babatpur Airport with a ceremonial Guard of Honour and a traditional cultural welcome. Officials said a series of performances showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s cultural heritage will be presented to mark the occasion.

The Mauritius Prime Minister will offer prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple and Baba Kalbhairav temple, besides visiting Sarnath and the Bharat Kala Bhavan museum at Banaras Hindu University. He is also scheduled to attend the evening Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, one of the highlights of his itinerary.

On the evening of September 11, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will host a banquet in his honour. Senior ministers from the Union and state governments are expected to join the dinner.

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner S. Rajalingam has been appointed the nodal officer to oversee arrangements. “The minute-to-minute programme has not yet been received, but preparations are underway in line with protocol,” he said.

This will be the first time a Mauritian Prime Minister holds a bilateral meeting in Kashi.

Notably, September 11 also marks another connection between Kashi and Mauritius. On the same date in 2023, then PM Pravind Jugnauth had visited the city to immerse the ashes of a relative at Dashashwamedh Ghat.