Mauritius PM offers prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Reaffirming centuries-old cultural ties between India and Mauritius, Prime Minister of Mauritius Navin Chandra Ramgoolam on Friday bowed before Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. He was accompanied by his wife, Veena Ramgoolam, and a 30-member delegation.

Ramgoolam and his wife performed rituals for public welfare at the temple and offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum. With this, he became the second foreign head of state to visit the newly built temple after the Prime Minister of Bhutan.

Earlier in the day, the Mauritian Prime Minister landed at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received him with a red-carpet welcome. Upholding the tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava, the visiting leader was greeted with Vedic chants, kalash aarti, shower of flowers, and the sounds of nagadas, drums and conch shells. CM Yogi presented him with a bouquet and a memento.

At the temple, Ramgoolam spent nearly half an hour offering prayers and inspecting the construction work. He prayed for stronger ties between India and Mauritius and expressed happiness over visiting the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the visit as a symbol of cultural unity between the two nations. “India and Mauritius share bonds that go beyond diplomacy, rooted deeply in tradition and spirituality,” he said.