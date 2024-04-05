‘Matter will be settled later’: Video of SP’s Shivpal Yadav warning voters goes viral

Budaun: A video featuring SP candidate from Budaun Shivpal Yadav has gone viral on social media in which he can be heard saying “we will seek everyone’s vote. If you vote for us, it is all right, otherwise, the matter will be settled later”.

In the video, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sahaswan Brajesh Yadav and Shivpal’s son are also seen on the stage along with him.

The place where Shivpal made the remarks is not clear in the video. The date when he made the remarks is also not clear.

However, SP MLA Brajesh Yadav, who is seen sharing the stage with Shivpal Yadav, on Friday told news agency, “The video has been presented after twisting its content. This video is of March 15, and it was when Shivpal Yadav was going towards Gunnaur. He made the statement in the Bilsi assembly constituency of Budaun.”

Meanwhile, Budaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said, “We have traced the video, and information about this video has been sought by the office of the chief electoral Officer of UP. The contents of the video are being probed. Based on the probe report, action will be taken.”

Shivpal Yadav is currently an SP MLA from Jaswantnagar in Etawah district. Budaun will go to the polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 7.