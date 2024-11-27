Material cost for mid-day meal scheme raised by 74 paise and Rs 1.12

Kolkata: After a two-year gap, the central government has revised the material cost for the PM Poshan scheme, formerly known as the Cooked Mid-day Meal scheme. The increase amounts to 74 paise for primary classes and Rs. 1.12 for upper primary classes.

For Bal Vatika and primary classes, the per-child cost has been raised from Rs. 5.45 to Rs. 6.19, a rise of 74 paise. For upper primary classes, the cost has risen from Rs. 8.17 to Rs. 9.29 per child, an increase of Rs. 1.12. These revised rates will come into effect on December 1. Previously known as cooking costs, these material costs were last revised on October 1, 2022, with a 9.6 percent increase. The latest revision was communicated to officials in all states and union territories by the Ministry of Education on Wednesday.

The funding for these costs will be shared between the central and state govts in the same manner as before. The central govt will contribute 60 per cent of the cost, while states and union territories with legislatures, including Delhi and Puducherry, will cover the remaining 40 per cent. Union territories without legislatures will receive 100 per cent central funding.

Despite this increase, state teachers’ associations have expressed dissatisfaction, citing it as inadequate in the face of rising inflation. Kinkar Adhikari, General Secretary of Shikshanuragi Akya Mancha, stated, “The price of an egg has risen to Rs. 7, and this small increase will not ensure nutritious meals for students. We are demanding that the allocation per student be raised to Rs. 16 for primary and Rs. 20 for upper primary classes.”