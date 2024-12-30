Mastermind of attacks on Gurdaspur, Batala police establishments held

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police have busted yet another Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module being operated by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operated by foreign-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia and Shamsher alias Honey with the arrest of five of its members including mastermind Abhijot Singh involved in lobbying hand-grenade at two police establishments in Batala and Gurdaspur, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

“By successfully busting this module, Punjab Police has solved all the incidents of attacks on Police Establishments in the state,” said the DGP. Other arrested four persons have been identified as Kuljit Singh, Rohit alias Ghessi, Shubham and Gurjinder Singh alias Raja, all residents of Qila Lal Singh in Batala. Police teams have also recovered two pistols including one sophisticated 9MM glock pistol and one .32 bore pistol from their possession. The development came days after some persons hurled hand grenade at Ghaniae Ke Bangar Police Station in Batala on December 12 at around 10.20 pm, followed by an attack on the Wadala Bangar Police Post in Gurdaspur on December 20 at around 9.30 pm. The terrorist organization BKI had claimed responsibility for these terror acts.

The DGP said that the accused persons Abhijot Singh and Kuljit Singh sustained bullet injuries when both were taken for recovery and they attacked the police team to evade custody, in response the police acted in self-defence.