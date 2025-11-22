‘Masterclass Series’ inaugurated

PANAJI: The 56th IFFI saw a high point in the rich tapestry of cultural permutations when the Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan inaugurated the Masterclass Series at the Kala Academy in Panaji on Friday.

The event brought together distinguished creators from India and abroad, marking the beginning of a rich flow of artistic dialogue and creative exchange.

The inaugural function was attended by Information & Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Joint Secretary Ajay Nagabhushan, NFDC Managing Director Prakash Magdum, eminent filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, and senior film personality R. K. Kottarakkara.

This year’s opening was historic, as the ceremony was held for the first time in the presence of the general public, an effort aimed at fostering inclusivity, accessibility, and widespread participation. The Masterclass Series has attracted participants from countries like Australia, Japan, Germany, and Canada, reinforcing IFFI’s standing as a global platform for collaboration and creative engagement.