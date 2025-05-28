‘Master distorian’ active in Nehru bashing to divert attention from serious issues: Cong slams PM

New Delhi: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his veiled criticism of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress said on Tuesday that even on the first prime minister’s death anniversary, the “master distorian” is active in “Nehru-bashing” and attempting

to divert attention from serious issues that confront the country.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also asked why is the prime minister silent on US President Donald Trump’s statements -- made eight times in 11 days -- on the “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan that forced Operation Sindoor to stop.

“Even on Nehru’s death anniversary the nation’s supreme (mis) leader and master distorian is active in Nehru-bashing. This is a pathetic attempt at diverting attention from very many serious issues that confront us today, which he must answer,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Why are the terrorists responsible for the brutal Pahalgam terror attack still moving around somewhere -- more so since they were reportedly involved in terror attacks in Poonch (December 2023), Gagangir (October 2024) and Gulmarg (October 2024), he asked.

“Why is the PM silent on the US President’s statements -- 8 in 11 days -- on the ceasefire between India and Pakistan that forced Operation Sindoor to stop?” he asked.

“Why is the PM quiet on the deep military nexus between China and Pakistan,

that has now become more apparent than ever before -- the very same China to whom he had given a clean chit on June 19, 2020 publicly and with whom India has continued to have rising a trade

deficit?” the Congress leader asked further.

He also questioned Modi’s silence on the “growing hyphenation” of India with Pakistan and the failure of New Delhi’s diplomacy and narrative to isolate the neighbouring country.

Ramesh’s remarks came after Modi, speaking in Gandhinagar, took a veiled dig at Nehru.

“In 1947, when Maa Bharti was partitioned, ‘katni chahiye thi zanjeerein par kaat di gayi bhujayein (chains should have been cut but instead, hands were severed)’. The country was divided into three parts. On that very night, the first terrorist attack took place in Kashmir,” Modi said.