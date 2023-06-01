Massive landslide in Uttarakhand leaves over 200 pilgrims stranded

Pithoragarh: A massive landslide at Najang, about 45 km from Uttarakhand's Dharchula, has left over 200 Adi Kailash pilgrims stranded at different places, officials said on Thursday. Pilgrims, both on the way to Adi Kailash and back, are stuck at different places as huge volumes of debris have accumulated on the road blocking it, Dharchula SDM Divesh Shashni said. "More than 100 metres of road was washed out in the landslide which occurred on May 30 evening," he said. The pilgrims are in Dharchula, Napalchu, Gunji and Bundi waiting for the route to be cleared of debris, the SDM said.

