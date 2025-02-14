Massive fire guts five shops in Siliguri’s Jalpaimore area

Siliguri: A massive fire broke out in the wee hours on Thursday at Jalpai More in Ward 5 of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, reducing five shops to ashes. The blaze, which started at midnight, was reportedly intensified by stored gas cylinders, leading to widespread destruction.

According to local sources, the fire erupted near a transformer in front of the shops, possibly due to a short circuit. As soon as the incident was reported, three fire engines rushed to the spot and worked tirelessly to douse the flames.

After hours of effort, firefighters successfully brought the situation under control. However, in the wake of the fire, electricity services in the area were disconnected as a precautionary measure. Shockingly, the fire reignited early this morning at around 7 am, this time affecting a tree near the burnt shops. Firefighters responded swiftly once again, deploying two fire engines to extinguish the flames. Amit Mandal, fire officer present at the scene, stated that although the fire was not immediately visible, it had spread within the tree, prompting the need for intervention from the Forest Department to cut it down.

Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, visited the site and assured the affected shopkeepers of his support. “We need to consult the Fire department to determine the exact cause of the fire. We will discuss how to help the affected traders,” he said. The five shops included a sweet shop, garments, a studio, fruits and a pan masala stall.