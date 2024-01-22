Massive crowd gathers for Congress Conference in Kurukshetra

Chandigarh: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that the massive turnout at the Congress workers meeting in Kurukshetra despite extreme cold weather is an indicator of the changing political mood of the state, which shows that the BJP is going, and Congress is coming.



Speaking at Kurukshetra, the land of the epic battle between the justice and injustice, Hooda said Shri Krishna’s teachings in the Bhagwat Geeta, advises people to work tirelessly as ‘Karma’ alone is in a person’s control. ‘Any person, country or state, that follows these teachings will definitely progress,’ he said.

The Leader of Opposition asked people about the progress made in the state in the last 9 years, where Haryana was then and where the state finds itself now.

‘The state, which was number 1 on every indicator of development, is today counted among the top states in terms of unemployment, inflation, law and order and insult to sports players,’ he said.

‘This government is taking commission from the youth of Haryana who are facing record unemployment by forming an employment corporation. A cruel joke is being made on the youth. By bringing Employment Corporation and Agneepath Yojana, permanent jobs are being converted into temporary employment,’ he added.

Hooda appealed to the workers and the people of Haryana to get rid of the BJP-JJP government in the coming elections and form the Congress party government.

He strongly condemned the attack in Lakhimpur on the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi in Assam, and said it was not an attack on Rahul Gandhi’s yatra, but on democracy.