Massive blaze guts textile showroom in Kozhikode, loss pegged at Rs 50 crore

Kozhikode: Goods worth Rs 50 crore were destroyed in a major fire that gutted a textile showroom near the Kozhikode railway station, police said on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out at the Jayalakshmi Silks showroom on Tuesday evening and was brought under control after several hours of firefighting by multiple fire tenders.

According to a complaint filed by the establishment, the fire caused losses estimated at Rs 50 crore.

Showroom owner Govind Kamat said the loss was three times higher than that incurred in a fire in 2023.

On April 1, 2023, a blaze had broken out on the third floor of the building.

"At that time, only one floor was damaged. This time, two floors were affected," he said.

Kamat said the fire this time originated in a room where additional stock was stored and was not detected early. "By the time staff traced the smoke to that room, the fire had spread and could not be controlled," he said.

He added that the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, though he suspects a short circuit.

Fire officials said the blaze started around 6 pm in the three-storey building and quickly spread to the upper floors.

No casualties were reported as occupants were evacuated when the fire was detected.

Thick smoke billowed from the building, and glass panes shattered due to the intense heat in the initial stages, hampering firefighting efforts.