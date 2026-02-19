Massive anti-Naxal offensive ‘KGH-2’ underway

NEW DELHI: A significant anti-Naxal operation is currently underway along the border of Chhattisgarh and Telangana, which is referred to as KGH-2. The security operations, which are being spearheaded by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to officials.



The operations commenced on Tuesday and are aimed at locating senior CPI (Maoist) leaders. Some of the leaders reportedly targeted by security forces include Devji, also known as Chetan, who is a member of the Central Committee, and Kesa Sodhi. Intelligence reports suggest that senior Maoist leaders might be regrouping in this border region, which is mountainous and heavily wooded.

The operations, which involve 2,000 personnel, include members of the CRPF, its elite CoBRA force, and members of the Chhattisgarh Police. The operations are being carried out from strategic locations such as Nambi and Korgotalu Hills, which gives this operation its name.

These operations are reportedly part of a national initiative aimed at completely eliminating Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 31, 2026. Officials state that approximately 300 armed Naxals are reportedly operational in the forested regions of Central India, which necessitates this offensive.

The renewed action follows last year’s large-scale ‘Operation Black Forest 1’, which was carried out jointly by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the state police between April 21 and May 11, 2025.

The 21-day offensive focused on clearing Maoist strongholds near the Chhattisgarh–Telangana border and was considered one of the most extensive anti-Naxal missions in the region.

During that operation, 31 Naxals carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 1.72 crore were neutralised. Security forces dismantled more than 200 hideouts and bunkers, recovered hundreds of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades and detonators, and seized large quantities of explosives. Authorities also confiscated nearly 12,000 kilograms of food supplies believed to have been stocked for insurgent use.

A key factor in the earlier mission’s success was the Forward Operating Base established at Ghalgam in 2022, strategically positioned near the Karreguttalu Hills to disrupt Maoist logistics and movement.

In a separate development earlier this month, security personnel engaged Naxal cadres in the forests of Abujhmaad near the Maharashtra border. Three Maoists were killed in the exchange of fire. According to Gadchiroli Police, a C60 commando who sustained injuries during the encounter later succumbed in hospital. Forces recovered two bodies the following morning along with an AK-47 rifle and a self-loading rifle (SLR) from the site.

This is reportedly not the first time operations have commenced in this border region.