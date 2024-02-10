Mass Drug Administration campaign to combat filariasis begins in UP

Lucknow: Under the National Filariasis Elimination Programme, a Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign is set to commence on February 10 in 17 filaria endemic districts of Uttar Pradesh.



The districts include Ballia, Hamirpur, Jalun, Jaunpur, Shahjahanpur, Sonbhadra, Amethi, Azamgarh, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Unnao, and Varanasi.

Two drugs, D.E.C. and Albendazole, will be administered in the first set of districts, while three drugs, D.E.C. with Albendazole and Ivermectin, will be provided in the others. The initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to eliminate filariasis, a debilitating disease that poses a serious public health threat.

A media workshop, conducted by the Department of Medical and Health, Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with Global Health Strategies and key partner organisations such as the World Health Organization, PATH, Project Concern International, and CFAR, aimed to highlight the vital role of the media in the success of the Filariasis elimination program.

During the workshop, Dr. Ramesh Singh Thakur, Joint Director cum State Program Officer, Filaria, Department of Health Family Welfare, GoUP, emphasised that trained health workers would administer anti-filarial medicines to all community members in the 17 districts, free of charge. These medications will be distributed through booths and door-to-door visits. Dr. Thakur advised that the medicines should not be taken on an empty stomach and cautioned against administering them to children under one year old, pregnant women, and seriously ill individuals. He assured the public that the anti-filarial medicines are safe, even for individuals with common conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, or arthritis.

As of June 2023, approximately 90,768 lymphedema and 21,131 hydrocele patients were identified, and Dr. Thakur highlighted the state's commitment to supporting individuals affected by these conditions through Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention.