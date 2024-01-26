Martyrdom Memorial of First War of Independence to be ready soon: Khattar

CHANDIGARH: The “Martyrdom Memorial of the First War of Independence” being built by the Haryana government in Ambala Cantt in honour of the martyrs of India’s first war of independence, 1857, will soon be ready.



After the completion of the civil work of the memorial, approval of about Rs 112 crore was given in the High-Power Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) meeting held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar for other works of the museum including digital equipment. The memorial will not only provide information about the first battle for independence but also showcase the contributions of known and unsung freedom fighters and heroes from Haryana. Furthermore, in meetings of the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC), Department High Powered Purchase Committee (DHPPC) and High-Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC), approvals were granted for purchases of various items exceeding Rs1500 crore. The meeting was attended by Labour Minister, Anoop Dhanak, and School Education Minister, Kanwar Pal participated via video conferencing. A total of 28 agenda items were discussed, and approvals were granted for all.