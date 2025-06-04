Markets extend losses for third session amid broad-based selloff

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday, weighed down by a widespread selloff amid foreign fund outflows and growing geopolitical uncertainties.

Domestic markets stayed on the back foot for the third straight session as investors offloaded energy, finance and IT stocks, traders said.

In a volatile trading session, the 30-share BSE index tanked 636.24 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at 80,737.51. During the day, it dropped 798.66 points or 0.98 per cent to 80,575.09.

The NSE Nifty plunged 174.10 points or 0.70 per cent to 24,542.50.

As many as 2,266 stocks declined, while 1,731 advanced and 147 remained unchanged on the BSE.

From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports declined 2.42 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Eternal, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest laggards. Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the only gainer in the pack.

Adani Group’s 11 listed companies ended lower.

The BSE midcap gauge declined 0.52 per cent, while the smallcap index dipped 0.07 per cent.