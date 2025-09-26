Marathwada rains: Rahul wants swift relief work

New Delhi: In the wake of unprecedented rains in the arid Marathwada region of Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appealed to the government to expedite relief work as well as assess crop damage and provide full assistance to farmers.

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the news of loss of life and widespread crop damage due to heavy rains in Marathwada, Maharashtra, is deeply saddening.

“My condolences are with all the affected families during this difficult time. I appeal to the government and administration to expedite relief work and assess crop damage and provide full assistance to farmers,” he said.

Congress leaders and workers are urged to cooperate with the administration and provide all possible assistance to those in need, Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, The Maharashtra government has initiated relief measures in flood-affected regions, including financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives, for damaged crops and livestock, and for damaged houses, officials said. According to an official announcement, the next of kin of those who died due to floods will receive Rs 4 lakh each.