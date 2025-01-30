Maratha quota activist Jarange refuses to take fluids as his fast enters 5th day

Jalna: The health of activist Manoj Jarange, whose indefinite hunger strike over Maratha quota demand entered the fifth day on Wednesday, is deteriorating but he has refused to take intravenous fluids, officials said.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas met Jarange at the protest site at Antarwali Sarati village in Maharashtra’s Jalna district in the morning and urged him to take the intravenous fluids.

Jarange and 104 other activists, including women, have been participating in the hunger strike, launched on January 25 to demand reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

In addition to his quota demand, Jarange has sought capital punishment for those involved in murdering Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, who was abducted, tortured and killed on December 9, 2024.

Police have so far arrested seven persons in that case.

Jarange had some water on Monday night after a request by locals. On Tuesday also, after a request from Santosh Deshmukh’s family, the activist agreed to have water.

However, he has refused to take intravenous fluids despite repeated requests, as per health officials. District Civil Surgeon Dr R S Patil and a medical team were present at the protest site. They requested Jarange to accept medical intervention, but he refused to budge.

Jarange has been demanding the implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as ‘sage soyare’ (blood relatives) of Maratha community members for granting reservation to the latter under the OBC category.