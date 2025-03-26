Map key drug suppliers: Pb DGP to SSPs

Chandigarh: Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday directed all the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to identify and catalogue the main drug suppliers and peddlers in their respective districts within seven days.

The directives came in the backdrop of Punjab government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, which was launched on March 1 and has resulted in the arrest of 3957 drug smugglers across the state and led to the recovery of a large amount of contraband, including 137.7 kg heroin from the possession of drug smugglers.

“Feedback from the citizens and other inputs indicate that the street-level availability of heroin and other drugs has considerably reduced. However, there is a need to carry on the drug law enforcement in a meticulous and professional manner… against the drug peddlers... selling drugs in villages and urban mohallas, and suppliers— providing drugs to peddlers,” the DGP said.