Maoist linked to Jan 2025 blast that killed 8 security personnel neutralised in Bijapur

Raipur: In a significant anti-Maoist operation in Bijapur district's Indravati jungle, security forces have neutralised Anil Punem, a notorious Maoist commander linked to the January 2025 Ambeli village blast in which eight security personnel and a driver were killed, an official said on Saturday. Punem was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. So far, the bodies of three uniformed Maoists have been recovered in the encounter. The identity of the other two Maoists is being ascertained. Three pieces of 12 bore Rifle, Single shot Rifles and other weapons, explosives, and Maoist-related material were recovered from the encounter site. A joint team comprising DRG (district reserve guard) Bijapur, DRG Dantewada, STF (Special Task Force), and Cobra battalions engaged in a decisive encounter with the Maoist insurgents.

Three Maoists, including Punem, were killed, with the identities of two others being confirmed. Weapons, explosives, and Maoist paraphernalia were recovered from the encounter site, including three rifles. The security forces have launched operations of a sustained campaign against the outlawed CPI-Maoist group in the Bastar region, which has seen heightened insurgent activity. In the past 102 days alone, security forces in Bijapur district have recovered 86 bodies of hardcore Maoists, arrested 173 individuals, and facilitated the surrender of 179 insurgents. Across the Bastar Division, the number has climbed to 121 (Maoists who have been neutralised). The operation is also a part of the ongoing mission to make India LWE-free by March 2026. Despite the appeal by Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month in Bastar that Maoists should lay down their arms and come back home, they are yet involved in criminal activities. The joint team of security forces had launched an operation based on intelligence inputs at 9 a.m. on Saturday, said police officials. Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Dr. Jitendra Kumar Yadav, emphasised the continued commitment of security personnel to restoring peace and fostering development in the region despite challenges. Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, highlighted the effective intelligence-led strategies driving recent successes, including the operation on Saturday. This mission represents a broader effort to dismantle Maoist networks and address their violent activities. Security forces remain steadfast in their goal of ensuring the region's stability and advancing government initiatives for development. The achievements in recent months underscore the impact of coordinated operations by DRG, STF, CoBRA, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CAF, and Bastar Fighters, who work tirelessly under the guidance of Police Headquarters.