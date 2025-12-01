Many Oppn MLAs in touch with NDA, claims Chirag Paswan

Patna: Union minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that “a number of MLAs” of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar were in touch with the ruling NDA which has retained power in the state with a brute majority.

Paswan, who heads Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), made the remark in response to a query from journalists who asked him about the rumours that at least four MLAs of the Congress, which won only six seats in the recently held Assembly polls,

were in touch with the JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Hajipur MP said, “I cannot say about any specific party but many opposition MLAs are in touch with the NDA. They feel that it is only in this coalition, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that they can serve the people.”