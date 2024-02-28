Manoj Pandey resigns as Samajwadi Party’s Chief Whip in UP

In a significant development shaking Uttar Pradesh’s political landscape, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is grappling with internal dissent as key members defect, suggesting a notable shift in alliances and loyalties within the party.

The latest blow to the SP comes as Manoj Pandey, a seasoned MLA within the party, tendered his resignation as the Chief Whip of the Samajwadi Party in the state Assembly, marking a pivotal moment in the party’s hierarchy. In his resignation addressed to the national president, Akhilesh Yadav, Pandey expressed his decision, stating: “You had appointed me as Chief Whip of Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh Assembly. I am resigning as the Chief Whip. Kindly accept my resignation.”

Pandey, who represents the Unchahar constituency in Raebareli, previously served as a Cabinet Minister in the Akhilesh Yadav-led government.

Upon announcing his resignation, Pandey affirmed: “I have requested the party chief to accept my resignation from the post of Chief Whip,” before proceeding to meet Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh. Pandey, a Brahmin face in the Samajwadi Party, had publicly criticised the party’s former national general secretary Swamy Prasad Maurya, for his comments on Ram Charitamanas and Ram Lalla, whom Pandey referred to as “mentally deranged persons.”