Manoj Dwivedi is president of PRSI Bhopal Chapter, again

Bhopal: In the general body meeting of the Bhopal Chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Manoj Dwivedi was unanimously re-elected president. He has been elected for two years.

During the meeting, the new executive body was also elected with Vijay Bondria and Dinesh Shukla as National Council members, Avinash Vajpayee as vice-president, Pankaj Mishra as secretary, KK Shukla as treasurer and Yogesh Patel as joint secretary.

Dwivedi congratulated the newly appointed executive committee members and said the chapter would continue with its glorious traditions. The 12-member executive committee includes organisational members Prakash Sakalle, Babita Agarwal, Shraddha Bose, Anu Srivastava, Irfan Haider, Vanya Chaturvedi, Suyash Bhatt, Ajay Patel, Paresh Upadhyay, Jaya Surajani, and special invitee members Tarun Sen and Naveen Joshi.

This newly formed body will oversee the communication and awareness activities of the PRSI in Madhya Pradesh.