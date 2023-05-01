‘Manohar ki Paathshala’ at govt school in Kurukshetra’s village

Chandigarh: The students at the government school in Kurukshetra’s Tangaur village were in for a surprise on Monday with ‘Manohar ki Paathshala’ in between their regular classes as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the school during the first day of his Jan Samvad programme in Kurukshetra.



The happiness of the students knew no bounds after seeing the chief minister in their classroom. The chief minister was on his way to Nalvi village from Jhansa village as part of his Jan Samvad programme, when suddenly he reached the government school and interacted with the students. On the occasion, the chief minister not only inquired the students with general questions about their subjects but also reviewed the education system and management of the school. He also asked several questions from the girl students on mathematics.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also interacted with the teachers of the school about the education system. Khattar also inquired about the education system, management and ‘swachhta abhiyan’ in the school.