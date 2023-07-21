‘MANN TO FLAG OFF 72 PRINCIPALS TO SINGAPORE ACADEMY for training’

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will flag off the third and fourth batch of 72 principals of government schools for training at the Principals Academy in Singapore on July 22, 2023.



Giving further information in this regard, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that 66 principals from the state had already received this training in two batches, and now 72 principals from are being sent to Singapore for training. Bains further stated that Bhagwant Mann led government was taking several initiatives to strengthen government school education.