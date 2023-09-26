Mann takes a dig at Manpreet Badal

CHANDIGARH: Quipping on former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said that those who used to boast too much about honesty are now running pillar to post for saving their skin.



Mann further said that there is a huge difference between speaking the truth and standing by it. He said that these leaders earlier used to say that they will wait for whatever action is taken against them. However, now afraid of punitive action they are seeking legal protection by asserting that they might be arrested.

Mann said that rather than making tall claims about honesty and simplicity the former Minister must face action as per law. "State coffers empty during his tenure; public money brazenly looted," he added.