Mann slams Centre for denying pilgrimage to Pak

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday slammed the Centre for giving its nod to the Asia Cup T20 cricket match between India and Pakistan, but denying permission to send a Sikh ‘jatha’ to the neighbouring country.

Mann also sought the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, which allows devotees to pay obeisance at the historic Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

The corridor has remained shut since May 7 after tensions escalated between India and Pakistan post the Pahalgam attack.

Addressing a press conference here, Mann referred to the Centre’s move to deny permission to send a Sikh ‘jatha’ (group of pilgrims) to Pakistan for Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev’s ‘Parkash Purb’ (birth anniversary) celebrations in November, citing security reasons.

Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, and Kartarpur, his final resting place, are both located in Pakistan.

“If a (cricket) match can be played, what is the fault of the pilgrims that they cannot go to Nankana Sahib or Kartarpur Sahib? Will everything happen according to the Centre’s wishes,” Mann asked.

The chief minister claimed that people are asking whether the BJP’s policy is against Pakistan or against its own people, alleging that it reflects the Centre’s hostile attitude towards Punjab. Mann also claimed that the Centre announced Rs 1,600 crore assistance in view of the recent floods in Punjab, but not a single penny has been released so far.