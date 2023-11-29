Mann slams BJP for anti-Punjab mindset

CHANDIGARH: Asserting that BJP government at centre was suffering from anti-Punjab mindset, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday slammed the Union government for meting out step motherly treatment to the state.



Taking part in the debate on the floor of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the Chief Minister said that it is surprising to note that though Punjab leads the country in contribution to the food pool besides giving maximum representation in the Indian Army but it is sad to note that the centre has always ignored the state. He said that Punjab is not getting its legitimate share of RDF despite fulfilling all the conditions. Likewise, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that though the state collects the GST and gives it to the centre but then it has to beg for its share from the Union government. He said on Tuesday that the GST bill presented in the house today will go a long way in ensuring that the benefits of tax are given to the manufacturing state.