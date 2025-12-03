Mann showcases Punjab as best investment place for Japanese business

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday showcased the state as the best investment destination to Japanese business tycoons and impressed upon them to invest in Punjab for further giving fillip to their ventures.

On the first day of his Japan visit, the Chief Minister held parleys with the representatives from the JBIC, Aisan Industry, Yamaha, Honda Motor, Director General of JICA South Asia Department, Toray Industries, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Fujitsu Ltd and others. During the deliberations, CM Mann batted for strategic tie up with Japan in key sectors of advanced manufacturing, mobility, electronics, food processing, renewable energy, and global services.

He invited the Japanese companies to explore the new possibilities emerging in the state as the future of Punjab is being shaped around these sectors.

The Chief Minister called upon the investors to join the state at the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled from 13–15 March 2026 at the ISB Mohali campus.

The CM said that the summit will showcase Punjab’s progress, bring together leading industrial players,

and present new opportunities for partnership and collaboration.

He reiterated that Punjab and Japan share values of trust, quality, and long-term commitment, adding that the state government is fully dedicated to further strengthening this relationship.

Sharing his vision, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to build a future of shared prosperity through strong economic and cultural ties.