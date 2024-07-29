Mann says border areas lagging due to regressive, feudal outlook

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann criticized the previous dynastic leadership for hindering development in the border regions of the state. Speaking after inaugurating a Railway Over Bridge in Chandigarh, Mann highlighted that the border district residents had suffered due to the regressive policies of past leaders. Despite holding key positions, these leaders neglected the development and welfare of the border areas.



Mann emphasised that the current administration is committed to addressing these issues and accelerating progress in these historically underdeveloped regions.