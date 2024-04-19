Mann says BJP is dictatorial govt, suggests to use AAP’s poll symbol ‘jhadu’ for change

Chandigarh: Blatantly stating that BJP- run government is a dictator, Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann urges people to vote the ‘jhadu’ (Aam Aadmi Party AAPs election symbol) for a change.



Further taking a dig at BJP, Mann said that the Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has been sent behind bars.

He further added that ‘Jail da badla vote’ and ‘Zulm da jawab vote nal’. Mann said that Arvind Kejriwal is not just a person, he is an ideology, they can put the body of Arvind Kejriwal in jail, how will they stop his thinking? Mann said that now it is the responsibility of every soldier of the Aam Aadmi Party to protect and advance the politics of work, transparent and honest politics, the politics initiated by our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said this while initiating ‘AAP’s Mission 13-0’ programme and said that the party organised this unique event to ensure the people know their candidates. AAP candidates are not dynast politicians, they come from common backgrounds, the people who come from common families become the voice of the common people in the parliament.

Mann said that the 2024 general elections are not about winning or losing, it is a fight against the dictatorship, it is a fight to save our democracy. Our country is facing a massive crisis today, we have a dictator in power who only thinks about himself, he only talks about himself, he is putting the opposition leaders in jail.

Mann said that when dictatorship, injustice and oppression is prevalent then God uses his ‘jhadu’ to free us from all these evils.