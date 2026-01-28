Mann, Saini meet over SYL canal issue

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday discussed the long-pending Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue and decided that the officers of both the states will deliberate on this issue and brief them on its progress.



After over an hour-long meeting, which was held in a hotel here, both the CMs held a joint media briefing with Mann calling Haryana as Punjab’s “brother, not an enemy”.

Mann also stated that there should be a resolution to the long-pending issue, though he emphasised, “Kisi ka haq nahi marna chahiye, na hi Punjab ka, na hi Haryana ka’ (Rights of neither Punjab, nor of Haryana should be affected).”

The SYL canal issue has been a bone of contention between the two states for the past several years.

During the media briefing, Haryana CM Saini said the discussions took place in a very positive atmosphere. “And when discussions happen in a good atmosphere, they yield fruitful results,” he said.

“Today’s meeting was held as per directions of the Supreme Court, “ Saini said.

“We have decided that in the coming days, our officials will hold meetings and discuss this matter, and whatever issues emerge from those discussions will be brought before both of us (the two CMs), and we will sit down and move forward on them,” said Saini.

Invoking teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, whose timeless verse ‘Pawan Guru, Pani Pita, Mata Dharat Mahat’, Saini said his teachings guide us.

Mann also said that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere over the issue which has been lingering for a very long time.

“As the CM (Saini) saab said that Gurus’ ‘bani’ are guiding us. We are the descendants of Bhai Kanahaiya ji who gave water even to enemies in the war. Haryana is not our enemy, it is our brother,” he said.

Mann said as far as the water issue is concerned, it is going to become the issue of the world in the coming time.

He said: “I put forth my side, he (Saini) presented his side in the meeting. Now, we do not need to bring papers. We remember it so well. Even when we meet at any function, we talk over this issue only.”

On the outcome of the meeting, the Punjab CM said it has been decided that officers of both the states would hold meetings frequently to discuss this issue and report to their respective CMs. “After reporting, we (both CMs) may talk over the phone. It is not necessary that we will discuss everything in a meeting.”