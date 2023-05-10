Mann releases helpline no. for evacuation of Punjabis stuck in Manipur

Chandigarh: Due to strenuous efforts of the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann one youth has been rescued from strife-torn Manipur in the northeastern part of the country.



Divulging more details, the Chief Minister, while reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to evacuate all the Punjabis who had been languishing in the northeastern state, said that the state government is leaving no stone unturned for this noble cause and due to concerted efforts of state government a youth of state Rahul Kumar has been safely evacuated and will reach back home soon. He said that any student or person who has been stuck in Manipur or their family members can contact the helpline number of the state government 9417936222 or email ID sahotramanjeet@gmail.com for any sort of assistance. Expressing solidarity with the aggrieved family members of the youth/ students stuck in Manipur, Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is with these families in this hour of crisis.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is duty-bound to extend fulsome support and cooperation to these families in this crucial hour. Meanwhile, he also urged the Government of India for their kind intervention to ensure the safe exit of the Punjabis languishing in Manipur. Bhagwant Mann expressed hope that the Indian government will take necessary steps to extend a helping hand to all the people who have been stuck in violence-hit Manipur.