Mann releases calendar of Punjab govt

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday released the diary and calendar of the Punjab Government for the year 2024 at his residence.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s office said that the layout design of the calendar and diary had been conceptualised and prepared by the Information & Public Relations Department and printed by the Controller Printing & Stationery Punjab.

Meanwhile, Information and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jouremajra said that after many years the diary and calendar have been released on the first day of the year.