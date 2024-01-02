Mann releases calendar of Punjab govt
CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday released the diary and calendar of the Punjab Government for the year 2024 at his residence.
A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s office said that the layout design of the calendar and diary had been conceptualised and prepared by the Information & Public Relations Department and printed by the Controller Printing & Stationery Punjab.
Meanwhile, Information and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jouremajra said that after many years the diary and calendar have been released on the first day of the year.
