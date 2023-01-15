Mann: Punjab to dedicate 400 new Aam Aadmi Clinics on January 27

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that taking a leap forward towards imparting quality health services to people, the state government will dedicate more than 400 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to people of state on January 27, thereby enhancing the total number of functional clinics to 500.

Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the mega event to be held at Amritsar on January 27, the chief minister said that in order to provide quality and timely health services to the people, 100 Aam Aadmi clinics were dedicated to the people on 75th Independence Day. He said that these clinics are offering 41 health packages with nearly 100 clinical tests free-of-cost.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the Government of India (GoI) has lauded this initiative of the state government. He said that now with the opening of more than 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics, Punjab will script a new success story in the healthcare sector by functioning of 500 such clinics. Mann said that this revolutionary initiative will rejuvenate the healthcare system in state.