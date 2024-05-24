Mann pledges people-first politics in Jalandhar campaign

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann actively campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu in Jalandhar. Leading a massive roadshow alongside Tinu and AAP leaders, Mann traversed through several assembly constituencies including Phillaur, Nakodar, Jalandhar Cantt, and Adampur within the Jalandhar Lok Sabha region. The chief minister urged the public to secure a resounding victory for the AAP candidate.



Reflecting on his government’s achievements, Mann highlighted the provision of 43,000 government jobs without bias and ensured uninterrupted electricity supply for farmers, thereby optimizing their productivity. Furthermore, Mann touted the government’s acquisition of a private thermal power plant as a landmark achievement set to boost electricity production and reduce costs. Promising to prioritize infrastructural development, Mann pledged to overhaul Punjab’s sewerage and parking systems upon re-election.

Asserting his integrity and selflessness in politics, Mann affirmed his sole dedication to serving the state’s populace and alleviating

their grievances.