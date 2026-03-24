Mann pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, calls for upholding martyrs’ ideals

Chandigarh: Paying tributes to Bhagat Singh on Shaheedi Diwas, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said the day serves as a reminder of the supreme sacrifice made by the nation’s martyrs and urged citizens to uphold their ideals.



Recalling the martyrdom of Rajguru and Sukhdev along with Bhagat Singh, the Chief Minister said their sacrifice continues to inspire generations to stand against injustice, oppression and tyranny. He stressed that the occasion should not only be about remembrance but also about carrying forward their fearless vision and commitment to nation-building.

Mann reaffirmed his government’s resolve to honour the martyrs by working towards a progressive and inclusive Punjab rooted in their ideals. He also raised the issue of the continued denial of the Bharat Ratna to these revolutionaries, stating that the country’s trajectory might have been different under such courageous leadership.

Highlighting the importance of education, the Chief Minister said it is the most effective tool to eradicate poverty and social evils. “No freebie can eliminate poverty, but education can transform lives and uplift society,” he said, adding that the state government has prioritised reforms in the education sector to empower people.

Emphasising democratic values, Mann said the right to vote is a legacy of the martyrs’ sacrifice and must be exercised responsibly. He cautioned people against selling their votes, calling it a betrayal of the ideals for which the freedom fighters laid down their lives.