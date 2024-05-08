Mann leads AAP rally in Ferozepur, addresses farmers’ concerns

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann embarked on a campaign trail in the Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, rallying support for AAP candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar. Addressing a massive public gathering, Mann urged the electorate to secure a resounding victory for Brar.



Expressing gratitude for the unwavering support of the people, Mann launched a scathing attack on Sukhbir Badal, highlighting his alleged detachment from the common man’s plight. Criticizing Badal’s sporadic public appearances and perceived aloofness, Mann underscored the incumbent’s purported disconnect from grassroots issues.

Accusing Sukhbir Badal of mismanagement during his tenure and lavish personal expenditures, Mann highlighted the exorbitant costs associated with Sukh Vilas Hotel, emblematic of what he deemed as misappropriation of state resources.

In a veiled jibe at the Badal dynasty’s electoral fortunes, Mann predicted a downfall for the family’s political legacy, citing previous electoral defeats and forecasting Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s imminent loss in Bathinda.

Turning his attention to the agricultural sector, Mann addressed the concerns of farmers in Ferozepur, promising swift action to address their grievances. Following consultations with farmers and local authorities, Mann pledged to expedite canal water provisions for cotton cultivation and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for agricultural operations.