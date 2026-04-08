Mann lays foundation for Rs 268 cr medical college in Hoshiarpur

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 268 crore medical college and 300-bed hospital in Hoshiarpur, while announcing that the establishment of the Shaheed Udham Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences to be completed within two years.



Mann also laid the foundation stone of a Rs 9.18 crore community health centre to benefit over 40 villages, alongside seven additional health and wellness centres in the constituency. The CM inaugurated the Rs 99 crore Balachaur-Garhshankar-Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road project, a 105 km corridor.

Mann, addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stones, called Congress and Akali Dal "termites that ruined" the state while in power, further claiming that the rival parties were hand in glove and played the musical chairs game to secure each other's interests.

Launching one salvo after another at the Opposition parties, he said they never speak against each other but "spit venom" against him every day because he has "exposed" them before people.

"These are traitors who have never been loyal to the state and its people," he said.

He said: "For more than 70 long years in the post-independence era, the traditional parties mercilessly looted the state. Due to regressive and divisive policies of these parties, the state has lagged behind in the pace of development due to which the people had suffered."

However, he said, in the last four years, holistic development of the state has been ensured and for the first time, the state government has fulfilled all the promises made to people in such a short span.

"Opposition parties are hatching conspiracies to defame me as they are envious of the works being done by the state government for the wellbeing of the masses.

"These leaders are hand in glove with each other and play the game of musical chairs to secure interests of each other while in power..." Mann said.