Mann launches ‘Har Friday, Dengue Par Vaar’ campaign

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann launched the ‘Har Friday, Dengue Par Vaar’ campaign on August 9, 2024, aimed at curbing the spread of dengue fever across the state. The initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to tackle dengue and other water-borne diseases.



Addressing the launch, Chief Minister Mann emphasised the state government’s commitment to preventing the spread of dengue. He highlighted the extensive measures taken to address the issue, including the recruitment of 300 breeding checkers in May and June, with the number increasing to 1,200 by July. This surge in manpower is part of a massive effort to monitor and control mosquito breeding sites.

The campaign is complemented by the establishment of 47 sentinel surveillance hospitals across districts, equipped with NS-1 and IgM kits for dengue testing. The Punjab government is providing these tests free of charge to ensure accessibility for all residents. Additionally, major state departments, including local government, rural development, and education, are contributing to the campaign’s success.

Mann urged residents to join the fight against dengue by focusing on the eradication of mosquito breeding sites. He assured that the state government is taking decisive action to ensure the campaign’s effectiveness. He called for intensified fogging operations in both rural and urban areas and an increase in staff to monitor and eliminate mosquito larvae.

The Chief Minister’s call to action underscores the urgency of tackling dengue through community involvement and government-led initiatives. By enhancing public awareness and mobilising resources, the campaign aims to significantly reduce the incidence of dengue and protect public health in Punjab.