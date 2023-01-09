Mann: Launch marketing campaign to capture global markets

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked Markfed, the premier cooperative of the state, to further launch an aggressive marketing campaign to capture a sizable chunk of the consumer market not only in the state but across the country and even abroad.

The CM, who released the calendar of Markfed on Monday at his office, said that the need of the hour is to further strengthen the cooperative sector in the state. He asked the officers to further explore the possibilities for popularising the existing and new range of products manufactured by MARKFED. Mann said that since ‘Sohna’, a trusted household name known for its reliable products enjoy the confidence of millions of people, it had vast potential for its growth.

He said leading state cooperatives have a perceptible presence in the domestic market adding that ‘Sohna’ products have created a niche for its ever-growing demand in the domestic as well as an international market after having dominated the rural and regional markets.