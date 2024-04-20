Mann kicks off campaign for AAP amidst rain & hail

JIND: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Friday, started the election campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Sri Fatehgarh Sahib for the upcoming LS polls in Punjab.



Mann addressed a huge gathering of the people, despite heavy rainfall and hailstorm in the city, and said that in no way he was going back before meeting the volunteers and addressing the gathered people.

Mann said that he is not scared of rain or hailstorm, he had faced many storms but he knows right now rain is not good for ready to harvest wheat crops in Punjab. He asked the people to not worry about anything, he is with them, they (AAP government) will compensate every loss that farmers may face due to these rains. He said that he is ecstatic that the Aam Aadmi Party is starting their election campaign from the holy land of Sri Fatehgarh Sahib. He appealed to the people to vote for AAP candidate Gurpreet Singh GP and send him to the parliament as their voice in the biggest panchayat of our country.

Mann recounted a fulfilling moment on December 27, 2018, when he urged Sumitra Mahajan to honor Sahibzadas in Parliament. A written proposal was submitted, and since then, every December 27 begins with tribute to

the martyrs.