‘Mann Ki Baat’ shows people like positive stories, inspiring examples, says PM Modi

New Delhi: With ‘Mann Ki Baat’ set to complete 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said contrary to the belief that only spicy or negative conversations receive much attention, the monthly radio broadcast has proven that people like positive stories and inspiring examples.

Speaking in the latest episode of the radio programme in which he talks about social issues and highlights people's efforts for a cause in different parts of the country, Modi described it as an "emotional" episode and said the programme has become a unique platform that celebrates the spirit of India. The prime minister said the monthly radio broadcast showcases the collective strength of the nation.

"This episode today is going to make me emotional. It's flooding me with a lot of old memories...The reason is that this journey of ours in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is completing 10 years. 10 years ago ‘Mann Ki Baat’ started on the day of Vijayadashami on October 3," Modi said.

"And what a divine coincidence it is that this year on the 3rd of October when 10 years of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ are completed, it will be the first day of Navratri. There are many phases in this long journey of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that I can never forget. Crores of listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ have been our companions in this journey, whose continuous support I have kept receiving. They provided information from every corner of the country," he added.

The prime minister said the listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ are the real anchors of this show.

"A commonly held belief has become so ingrained that as long as there are no spicy or negative conversations, it does not receive much attention. But ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has proven that how hungry the people of the country are for positive information. People like positive stories, inspiring examples, encouraging stories very much," Modi said. This whole process of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for me is like going to the temple to have a 'darshan of the almighty, he added.

"When I remember each and every thing, each and every incident, each and every letter connected with ‘Mann Ki Baat’, I feel as if I am having a darshan of the Janata Janaardan, the people, who are like the almighty to me," Modi said.

"I will appreciate all people associated with Doordarshan, Prasar Bharati and All India Radio. On account of their tireless efforts, 'Mann Ki Baat' has reached this important milestone. I am also thankful to various TV channels, regional TV channels who have consistently broadcast it," he added.

The prime minister said this programme can be heard in the country’s 22 languages, besides 12 foreign languages ​​as well.

"Today, at this important juncture, I once again seek your blessings - With a pure heart and complete dedication...May we all continue to celebrate the collective power of the nation in this way. This is my prayer to God, this is my prayer to the people," he said.

In his broadcast, Modi also highlighted the importance of water conservation.

The prime minister noted that many people are taking new initiatives to conserve water and highlighted the work of a group of women in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi.

Modi said at some places women power enhances water power whereas at other places water power also strengthens women power.

"I have come to know about two very inspiring efforts from Madhya Pradesh. Here in Raipura Village of Dindori, construction of a large pond has raised the groundwater level considerably. The women of this village benefited from this. Here the women associated with 'Sharada Aajeevika Self Help Group' have also entered into a new occupation of fish farming," he said.

Touching upon his US visit, the prime minister said he is getting a lot of messages about a particular aspect of the visit and once again, there is a lot of discussion about the return of our ancient artifacts.

"During my visit to the US, the US government has returned around… 300 ancient artifacts to India. US President Biden, very affectionately, showed me some of these artifacts in his private residence at Delaware. Returned artifacts are made of materials such as terracotta, stone, ivory, wood, copper and bronze," Modi said.