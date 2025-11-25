Mann, Kejriwal witness hi-tech drone show at ‘Virasat-e-Khalsa’ memorial

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday witnessed the grandeur of Guru Tegh Bahadur imbued in devotion through the hi-tech drone show at Virasat-e-Khalsa memorial.

The AAP leaders said that the spectacular drone show, which showcases the life and philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur through ultra-modern technology is being organised at Virasat-e-Khalsa memorial from November 23-29.

They said that this “path-breaking initiative of the state government was aimed at acquainting the younger generations of the state with the teachings of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji by using the hi-end technology”.

Kejriwal and Mann added that the show was a humble tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur by the state government.

The Chief Minister and the AAP national convener said: “Through the show, the high ideals of secularism, humanism and spirit of self-sacrifice as preached and practised by ‘Hind Di Chaadar’ – the ninth Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji is being brought alive.”

They said that the show gives an “immersive experience to the viewers about how Guru Ji laid down his life to protect the right of freedom to worship and preserve human and secular values”.